Diamond wedding raises £400 for RNLI

Diamond duo John and Lavender Ramus raised £400 for Shoreham RNLI by asking for donations instead of presents for their 60th wedding anniversary.
The couple celebrated their diamond wedding at a party for family and friends, held at Sussex Yacht Club on Saturday.
They were married at St John the Baptist Church in Brighton on May 3, 1958, having had a registry office wedding in Brighton on March 26 the same year.
Son Andy Ramus said: “Friends picked daffodils from Pavilion Gardens for the first occasion, so that has always been called their daffodil anniversary, while May 3 has always been the date they celebrate officially.
“It was requested that no presents be given but donations to the RNLI would be most appreciated, with a rounded up total of £400 raised on the day.”
The Wellington Wailers sang sea shanties as entertainment at the party and Mike Green, the leader, presented John and Lavender with a card from the Queen.
Andy said: “Mike gave the presentation a fitting flourish and afterwards he called for three cheers for the happy couple, which raised the rafters of the yacht club in fine style.”
A gorgeous cake was baked by Charlene Kaltemar and decorated by Ann Macy, with a model yacht for John and a sewing machine and knitting basket for Lavender, signifying their lifelong hobbies.
Andy added: “It was a great turnout of family and friends. We would like to say thanks to everyone that helped make it such a special day for Ma and Pa.”