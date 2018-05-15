Diamond wedding raises £400 for RNLI

Diamond duo John and Lavender Ramus raised £400 for Shoreham RNLI by asking for donations instead of presents for their 60th wedding anniversary.

The couple celebrated their diamond wedding at a party for family and friends, held at Sussex Yacht Club on Saturday.

John and Lavender Ramus on their wedding day

They were married at St John the Baptist Church in Brighton on May 3, 1958, having had a registry office wedding in Brighton on March 26 the same year.

Son Andy Ramus said: “Friends picked daffodils from Pavilion Gardens for the first occasion, so that has always been called their daffodil anniversary, while May 3 has always been the date they celebrate officially.

“It was requested that no presents be given but donations to the RNLI would be most appreciated, with a rounded up total of £400 raised on the day.”

The Wellington Wailers sang sea shanties as entertainment at the party and Mike Green, the leader, presented John and Lavender with a card from the Queen.

Andy said: “Mike gave the presentation a fitting flourish and afterwards he called for three cheers for the happy couple, which raised the rafters of the yacht club in fine style.”

A gorgeous cake was baked by Charlene Kaltemar and decorated by Ann Macy, with a model yacht for John and a sewing machine and knitting basket for Lavender, signifying their lifelong hobbies.

Andy added: “It was a great turnout of family and friends. We would like to say thanks to everyone that helped make it such a special day for Ma and Pa.”