Dial 999 if you see this missing Worthing man

Charles Howard Mann was last seen leaving his home address in the town at 2.30am on Thursday (July 1), said Sussex Police

The 27-year-old is described as white, 5ft 11in tall, with dark brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a pale blue shirt and jeans, the force said.

If you see Charles Howard Mann, of Worthing, please dial 999. Picture: Sussex Police

Members of the public are asked not to approach him as he may become distressed.