Detached Worthing home in popular Vale School catchment area

This attractive detached 1930s residence is situated in the sought-after residential location of Offington.

The property, in Offington Drive, is within the Vale School catchment area with shopping facilities at nearby Thomas A Becket and in Broadwater Street West.

Situated on a large plot, features include three reception rooms, a good sized open-plan kitchen/diner, ground floor cloakroom, four first floor bedrooms, a family bathroom and en-suite to the master.

There are also two additional useful loft rooms, a west-facing balcony, ample off-road parking, car port, good size garage and a feature rear garden measuring in excess of 120ft in length.

Worthing town centre offers an excellent range of comprehensive shopping facilities amenities, bars, restaurants and a popular seafront promenade.

West Worthing railway station is about a mile away with routes along the south coast and into London, while there is also easy access to the A27 and A24.

Price £695,000.

For more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact Michael Jones, 29 Broadwater Street West, Worthing, BN14 9BT. Telephone 01903 215222 or email: broadwater@michaeljones.co.uk