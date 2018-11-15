Detached Worthing bungalow with two bedrooms in a superb location

This homely and well-laid-out bungalow is conveniently positioned close to travel links in Worthing.

The property, in Arundel Road, offers spacious accommodation and is finished in a modern and neutral decor – ready for you to move in, unpack and start enjoying.

Property SUS-181211-135802003

First of all, the parking here is fantastic – not only will have you the benefit of a garage, but also off-road parking for multiple vehicles, perfect for accommodating your guests.

The front garden is generous in size, with the bungalow being set back from the road, with shrubs and hedging providing seclusion.

Kick off your shoes and hang up your coats in the large entrance porch.

The entrance hall is welcoming and spacious rather than a long corridor like some other bungalows.

Property SUS-181211-135822003

Both bedrooms are good size doubles with lovely bay windows situated at the front, meaning the lounge and dining areas are located to the rear overlooking the sunny aspect rear garden.

The kitchen is located adjacent to the dining area, enabling you to remain part of the conversation while you prepare a home-cooked meal.

With a modern high-gloss finish, this will be a kitchen you will be proud to show off to your friends.

There is a conservatory at the rear which makes a great garden room you can relax in come, rain, sun or snow and bring the outside in.

Property SUS-181211-135812003

The rear garden is blissfully sunny offering lovely place to relax during the summer months with friends and family.

Anyone with pets will love the boot room located off the kitchen, ideal for kicking off those muddy Wellies and drying your dog off before entering the bungalow.

This bungalow is well-located for access in and out of Worthing and beyond.

Offered for sale with no onward chain, you could be moved in sooner than you might think.

Price offers over £375,000.

For more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact Sawyers Estate Agents, 201 Heene Road, Worthing, BN11 4NN. Telephone 01903 231007 or email: info@sawyersestates.co.uk

---

| Get £3,000 John Lewis voucher if you reserve this refurbished Victorian villa in Goring before the end of November; Picturesque listed cottage nestled in the countryside near Arundel – on the market for £425,000; Shoreham town centre cottage in excellent condition open to offers in excess of £330,000; Shoreham chalet-style home with four bedrooms close to Southwick and Shoreham railway stations; Rustington chalet bungalow with four bedrooms just 400 metres from the sea; Charming Shoreham Beach house close to the beach with three bedrooms – open to offers over £400,000; Spacious four bedroom Findon Valley home in Vale School catchment area; Your chance to own a Rustington B&B with eight bedrooms and owner’s accommodation close to the beach; Extended Rustington house in a sought-after village location with four or five bedrooms; Award-winning Homeguard Mews development in Worthing has just one brand-new five bedroom house remaining for £415,000 |