Detached Worthing bungalow with two bedrooms and a quaint garden

If ‘detached’ and ‘convenient location’ are high up on your list of criteria, then you won’t want to miss out on this fantastic bungalow in Salvington.

Kick off your boots in the entrance porch area and enter this lovely abode.

Property

As soon as you walk in, you will want to start planning where to put your furniture when you become the lucky new owner.

Having a sunny aspect the lounge is always bathed in sunshine and light and gives a warm, cosy feel with more than enough room for a dining table – there’s no better place to sit back and relax with a morning coffee while you read the local paper.

The bungalow has a lovely kitchen, the perfect place to rustle up those hearty meals for when friends and family come to visit.

Bedroom one is a fantastic size and allows ample space for wardrobes, and the second bedroom is larger than most other similar properties in this area.

Property

You will find a lovely, quaint garden to the rear of the bungalow which is almost completely enclosed – a safe place for the kids or pets to run around freely while you sit back and forget the stresses and strains of a long day.

To the front you will find off road parking and a garage.

Located in Twyford Gardens, buses pass through the area providing access to the town centre with its range of shops, bars and restaurants.

For more convenience, the parade at Salvington Road can be found within only a short walk.

Property

The owner of this great property has found a chain-free property he would like to buy, meaning you could be moved in sooner than you might think.

Price £325,000.

For more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact Sawyers Estate Agents, 201 Heene Road, Worthing, BN11 4NN. Telephone 01903 231007 or email: info@sawyersestates.co.uk