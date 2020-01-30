Created with Sketch.

Defibrillator in village near Horsham ‘out of action’ after car crash

A defibrillator in a village near Horsham is ‘currently out of action’ after a car crash.

In a statement, Partridge Green Area Response Team said on Facebook: “We’re sorry, but our Public Access Defibrillator at Shermanbury is currently out of action.

“Unfortunately the defibrillator cabinet, its wiring and the wooden housing structure were all severely damaged when a car crashed into it.”

The team was able to salvage the defribrillator itself, but everything else will have to be replaced, a spokesman added.

He said: “We are doing our best to get everything sorted and to have this Public Access Defibrillator site up and running again as quickly as possible.”

