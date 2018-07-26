Decision on new industrial units at Shoreham Airport postponed

A planning meeting to debate proposals for several new industrial units at Shoreham Airport has been postponed as a result of the outcome of the New Monks Farm meeting last week.

The applicants, Albemarle Shoreham Airport Limited, are hoping to build distribution warehouses and large light industrial buildings along Cecil Pashley Way in Shoreham.

Adur District Council’s planning committee had been due to discuss the application at a meeting on Monday, July 30.

But, after councillors voted to defer a decision on an IKEA and 600 new homes at New Monks Farm, the planning meeting was cancelled.

Read more about the New Monks Farm planning meeting here.

A spokesman for the airport development confirmed that the council had postponed the meeting because of the decision on New Monks Farm.

This was ‘understandable’, the spokesman said, as the two applications are ‘inextricably linked’ in terms of their drainage strategy and transport strategy.

The spokesman said: “While we understand the reasons, we are disappointed that the meeting was delayed.”

Addressing rumours that an Amazon distribution warehouse could be coming to the Shoreham Airport site, the spokesman added: “There are no discussions about Amazon going there.

“However there are discussions with a number of significant local employers about expanding their businesses onto the site.”

The planning meeting has not yet been rescheduled, the spokesman confirmed.

“There is no date set but all parties are very keen that this goes back to the committee as soon as possible,” the spokesman said.

The development will contain a pump station which forms part of detailed proposals for the New Monks Farm site.

Developers also propose that the airport development shares the junction on the A27 proposed by New Monks Farm developers.

This new access road to the north of the airport and new roundabout junction onto the A27 would allow the closure of the existing Airport access to the A27 and provide improved pedestrian and cycling links to the site, according to the applicants.

The site at Shoreham Airport is allocated in the emerging Adur Local Plan for a minimum of 15,000sqm of employment space.

The planning application seeks permission for 25,000sqm of employment space, which it states is required to make the development viable.

Several bodies have raised objections.

Lancing College claims its scale is ‘unacceptable’ when considered cumulatively with the New Monks Farm development because of the impact on access to the college and on the landscape and heritage setting of the college.

Lancing Parish Council agreed that the proposal is an overdevelopment of the area, adding that there are a number of vacant industrial units in the area, and said the proposal was ‘detrimental to the future of the airport’.

A spokesman for the development has previously said: “Land at Shoreham Airport is identified for commercial development in the adopted Adur Local Plan and other sub-regional and regional economic development strategies, including the Greater Brighton Devolution Prospectus.

“It is one of very few local sites that provide the opportunity to deliver much-needed employment space in the local area.

“Albemarle Shoreham Airport Limited’s architect and landscape consultants have for many months developed the plans and consulted with key stakeholders to ensure they minimise the visual impact of the development.

“The Airport is a working employment and industrial estate and the proposed development will help secure its future.

“It could provide up to 450 new jobs and add £12 million annually to the local economy.”

To view the application in full, search for application AWDM/1093/17 on Adur’s planning website.

READ MORE: What happens next with Lancing IKEA plans?

Live blog as decision due on Lancing IKEA and 600-home development

Developers ‘disappointed’ with decision on IKEA in Lancing