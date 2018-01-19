Decision due on Free Wharf site in Shoreham

Councillors will decide whether to grant planning permission to a riverfront development in Shoreham on Monday (January 22).

Southern Housing Group hopes to build 540 homes and commercial space at the former Minelco site at Free Wharf, in Brighton Road.

The application has been recommended for approval, subject to the successful completion of a section 106 agreement to secure the necessary infrastructure.

According to the planning report, the developers have agreed to pay a total contribution of £2,073,412, which would go towards areas including education and healthcare.

The proposal includes 162 affordable homes, which accords with the 30 per cent required in the Adur Local Plan policy.

A total of 118 letters of objection were received.

The most typical comment complained of overdevelopment and insufficient infrastructure, according to the report.

Plans for the £200million project also include river defences, an observation platform at Humphrey’s Gap, a riverside pedestrian and cycle path and public open space.

The development has been met with opposition by campaigners who hoped it would include a new slipway.

The Adur Planning Committee will meet at 7pm at the Shoreham Centre.