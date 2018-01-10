Decision due on 75-bed care home in Tarring

A decision on plans to build a new 75-bed care home in Tarring will be made by councillors tonight (Wednesday, January 10).

The application would see the vacant building in South Street, the former Priory Rest Home, demolished.

A new building ranging from two to three storeys in height would be built on the site, with 28 car parking bays, including two disabled bays, provided.

The application, from a founder of Caring Homes, one of the largest care and support providers in the UK, had been recommended for approval by Worthing Borough Council’s planning committee.

Council officers said in the application: “The development of the site has been long awaited and your officers are of the view that the proposal represents an appropriate development that will bring a significant enhancement to care facilities in the town.”

Planning permission was previously granted in 2014 to build a 64 bed care home on the plot but the permission was not implemented and the site subsequently sold to the current owners.

A decision will be made at a meeting on Wednesday January 10 from 6.30pm in the Gordon Room of Worthing Town Hall.