Dead seals wash up on Sussex beaches

Two dead seals have been found washed up on beaches in Sussex this weekend.

Brighton and Hove City Council confirmed the bodies were found by members of the public on beaches in Hove and Saltdean yesterday (February 9).

A spokesman for the council’s Seafront Office said it believed the animals had died due to the adverse weather conditions over the past few days.

The spokesman explained: “They can become victims this time of year. When the water is exceptionally cold and provide such conditions the pups can be separated from their mothers. Without support from the parent seal and in the conditions we had a few days ago unfortunately it can happen and they do come ashore.”

The team has reported the finds to the Marine Conservation Society and the Natural History Museum.

The Sea Front Office said it was very rare to see seals wash up on the beach and they were linking the incidents to another last weekend when a number of Starfish washed up on a beach in the city.

The spokesman added the team wanted to thank the public for reporting the sighting of the seals and has urged those who find stranded wildlife on the beaches to get in touch.

You can contact the office on 01273 292716 or by emailing seafrontoffice@brighton-hove.gov.uk