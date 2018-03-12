Dead porpoise found on Worthing beach in third stranding

A dead porpoise washed up on Worthing beach on Saturday in what the council has said was the third stranding in several days.

The dead fully grown adult porpoise was washed up onto the beach on Saturday morning, close to the Canadian War Memorial, a spokesman from Worthing Borough Council confirmed.

The porpoise washed up on Worthing beach. Photo: Iain Buchanan

Following reports from members of the public, the porpoise was swiftly removed by the councils’ cleansing team before lunchtime on Saturday afternoon, the spokesman said.

The team is now liaising with UK Cetacean Strandings to see if they will carry out a post-mortem before disposal is arranged, the spokesman said.

The incident was one of three strandings in the last week.

A short beaked dolphin was discovered on Western Road Beach in Lancing and another was found at the beach by Heene Road in Worthing.

The spokesman said there was no confirmed cause at this time.