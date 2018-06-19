Date set for decision on proposed homes and IKEA in Lancing

The council has set the date of a planning meeting which will make a decision on plans for 600 homes and an IKEA at New Monks Farm.

The meeting of Adur’s planning committee will take place at 7pm on Wednesday, July 18, according to Tim Loughton MP.

It will be held at the Sir Robert Woodard Academy in Upper Boundstone Lane.

New Monks Farm Development, a subsidiary of Brighton and Hove Albion FC, submitted an application for the New Monks Farm site last year but revised plans have since been submitted.

As well as 600 homes and an IKEA, the hybrid application includes the planned construction of a new roundabout on the A27, a country park, school and community hub.

In the latest revisions, drawings submitted of the proposed IKEA store have been changed, with the building now to feature an eco-friendly ‘green’ roof, while the northern elevation has been reduced in height.

Improvements to the River Adur footpath and revised drawings for the residential side of the development have also be lodged.

The controversial plans have divided the community into those who believe the development would benefit the area and those who believe local infrastructure would not be able to cope.

Plans for New Monks Farm have attracted more than 1,500 representations to date.

Social media groups have been set up in both opposition and support of the plans, with IKEA being the central focus.

If approved, it would be the first store the Swedish flatpack-furniture giant has opened in Sussex.

Scores of residents recently marched down the A27 to protest against the plans, which they said would lead to an increase in traffic and pollution on the road.

Lancing Parish Council are due to meet tomorrow (Wednesday, June 20) to discuss its stance on the proposal.

Residents have until Monday, June 25, to register their comments on the revised plans, the council said. Existing letters of support and objection will still be considered.

To view the plans, search for AWDM/0961/17 on www.adur-worthing.gov.uk.

