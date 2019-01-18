Dame June Whitfield - TV stars join family for West Sussex funeral

The celebration of the Life of June Rosemary Aitchison was attended by, among others, actresses Nerys Hughes and Julia Sawalha, plus TV presenter Gyles Brandreth. June Whitfield died on December 29, aged 93.
Absolutely Fabulous co-stars Jennifer Saunders and Joanna Lumley were among the mourners at the funeral of TV star Dame June Whitfield at All Hallows Church in Tillington, West Sussex, today.
