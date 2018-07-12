Cyclists seek support for charity bike ride across Sussex

A team of cyclists will ride 42 miles across Sussex, led and inspired by a Worthing man who had a heart attack last year.

Jason Austin, 54, underwent open heart surgery and says that his recovery has been the life-changing inspiration for this bike ride on August 18.

He is the manager of Chandlers Building Supplies’ Petworth branch, and has decided to raise money for the company’s 2018 charity partner, the Construction Industry Helpline.

The cycle route starts at the company’s Petworth branch and finishes at its Ringmer head office, with the team aiming to finish the ride in four to five hours.

A group of Chandler’s employees will be joining Jason on the relaxed ride and are appealing for others to join them.

Jason said: “I’d like to share this journey with as many people as possible so please join us, have a fun day, keep your heart healthy and help a great charity.”

The Construction Industry Helpline provides financial and emotional support to the construction community and their families following an injury or illness.

Donations can be made to the charity fund at www.justgiving.com/Chandlers-Building-Supplies. For more information, contact jason.austin@chandlersbs.co.uk.