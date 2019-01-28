Cyclist taken to hospital after collision with bus in Sompting

A female cyclist has been taken to hospital following a collision with a bus in Sompting, an ambulance service spokesman said.

Ambulance crews were called to Cokeham Road and Western Road in Sompting at around 12.20pm today (Monday, January 28) following reports a cyclist had been in collision with a bus, the spokesman said.

Emergency services at the scene

The spokesman said: “The female cyclist was assessed and treated at the scene before being taken to Worthing Hospital.

“We would like to thank some doctors who assisted the cyclist prior to our arrival.”

