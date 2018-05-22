Cyclist rides 300 miles in support of blood cancer charity

A Durrington man has cycled 300 miles from Paris to London, beating his initial fundraising target to raise more than £1,500 for a blood cancer charity.

Steve Lewis, sales manager of the Scout Store in Lancing, took on the challenge for Bloodwise in honour of his mother-in-law Heather Morris and a close work colleague Fiona Frecknall who both died from blood cancer.

The 46-year-old also has a close friend fighting myeloma cancer.

He said the cycle was a ‘tough challenge’, adding: “The ride was very good despite a northerly head wind all the way from Paris to London.

“Paris to London is the uphill route and at times I had to draw on the strength of those I know who are fighting blood cancers to reach this achievement.”

The cycle took his from the Scouts de France, the home of French Scouting, to Gilwell Park, Chingford, the home of UK Scouting.

Mr Lewis said the total raised for the charity was ‘a fitting memory to Fiona Frecknall and Heather Morris’ and said: “Bloodwise is very close to us all here at Lancing.”

To donate, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/steve-lewis27