A cyclist was taken to hospital following a collision at a roundabout in Shoreham yesterday (Tuesday, March 20).

Police were called to the Saltings Roundabout in Brighton Road where a Vauxhall panel van and a 21-year-old woman cyclist had been in collision at around 11.50am, a spokesman confirmed.

Two ambulances attended the scene, where the woman was treated for a potential head injury before being taken to Worthing Hospital, a spokesman from the South East Coast Ambulance Service said.