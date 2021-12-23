Police officers were called to Queensway shortly after 2.20pm on Wednesday (December 22), after a collision involving a car and a bicycle.

It involved a silver Audi A3 and a cyclist near the parade of shops, Sussex Police said.

A man, aged 20, suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital as a result of the collision.

Police said a 19-year-old man, who was driving the Audi, was uninjured.

Police have now launched an appeal for witnesses.