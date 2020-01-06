Crowdfunding page set up to support family of missing firefighter last seen in Sussex

A crowdfunding page has been set up to support the family of missing firefighter Anthony Knott who was last seen in Sussex.

The 33-year-old, from Orpington in Kent, was last seen at The Lamb pub in Fisher Street, Lewes, at around 7.30pm on Friday, December 20, after joining fellow London firefighters for a Christmas get-together.

Anthony Knott went missing during a night out in Lewes on December 20. Picture: Sussex Police

But for unknown reasons he left the premises alone at about 7.16pm and has not been seen since.

His family, Sussex Police and the London Fire Brigade have helped in the search for him but there has been no trace.

Police have released CCTV footage which shows a man believed to be Anthony walking along White Hill, Lewes, opposite the Elephant and Castle pub, away from the town at 7.19pm on Friday, December 20. The same man is then spotted on the same road at 7.37pm walking back towards Market Street.

Sussex Police said on Thursday (January 2), it will continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the disappearance of the firefighter – but admitted foot searches in Lewes had been ‘exhausted’.

A CCTV image released by Sussex Police

In the wake of Anthony’s disappearance, a JustGiving page has been set up to raise £1,000 to help financially support his fiancee Lucy Otto and her children, and to hire a private detective. The page has exceeded its fundraising target – with more than £5,000 donated so far.

It reads: “Anthony Knott 33, a firefighter from Orpington disappeared from a Christmas work’s night out in the town of Lewes, Sussex.

“He has been missing since 20th December 2019. We have been searching for him with desperation ever since.

“Anthony has left behind his wonderful fiancee Lucy and his 4 children. They relied on his income to support theIr family. Lucy has a small parttime job which only brings in very little money, and of course now her main priority is to find Anthony.

Picture: Sussex Police

“We want to raise enough money to be able to help her pay her living costs, rent, bills, groceries and fund pertrol for the ample amount of journeys to and from Lewes.

“We want to make sure that a roof is over Lucy and her children’s head without the worry of getting into any financial difficulty.

“Depending on how much is raised and once bills are covered for atleast the next few months, we would also like to try and fund a Private Investigator to help find Anthony.

“Please if you can donate anything at all we would be incredibly gateful and will take a huge weight Lucy‘s shoulders.

Emergency crews searching the River Ouse in hunt for Anthony Knott

“Thankyou for your continued support. Anthony‘s family x”

Anthony is described as white, approximately 6ft, of medium build and with medium-brown short gelled hair. He was last seen wearing a black long-sleeve top, a dark denim suit-style jacket, dark denim jeans and black shoes.

Anyone who may have seen Anthony or who has other relevant information is asked to contact Sussex Police online or by phoning 101, quoting Operation Barnstaple. In an emergency, call 999.

To make a donation to the crowdfunding page, visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/findanthonyknott.