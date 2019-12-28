Young West Sussex woman missing since before Christmas

A young woman from the Billingshurst area has been missing since before Christmas.

A Sussex Police spokesman said there was 'increasing concern' for the welfare of a young woman who has been missing from the Billingshurst area since before Christmas.

Emma Giles is currently missing. Picture: Sussex Police

Emma Giles, 20, who lives at Kirdford, was reported missing on Monday (December 23) and has not been seen or heard from since, police said.

The spokesman said: "Anyone who has seen Emma or who knows of her whereabouts is asked to report online or call 101 quoting serial 454 of 23/12."