Young man robbed at knifepoint near Lancing Railway Station

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was robbed at knifepoint near Lancing Railway Station.

Sussex Police said the 21-year-old victim was walking along Sompting Road at around 5.25pm last Wednesday (June 12), when he was approached by an unknown man close to the junction with Rosecroft Close.

The suspect was reported to have revealed a knife as he demanded the victim’s bag, police said, which he handed over in fear of being stabbed.

The bag was empty, police added.

After running south towards the seafront, police said, the victim called the police.

Police have described the suspect as mixed race, aged 15 to 18, of medium height and wearing a black bum bag, grey or green jumper and dark-coloured trousers.

Anyone with information is urged to report it online or to call 101, quoting serial 1118 of 12/06 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.