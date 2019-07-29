Worthing woman 'with hunched back' goes missing, police say

A woman from Worthing who is described by police as having a hunched back has gone missing in Hastings.

According to Sussex Police, Julia Percival was last seen in the East Sussex town on Sunday, July 28 around 5.30pm when she said she was meeting a friend. She said she would return to where she has been staying at 11pm but has not returned.

Julia Percival, 47, from Worthing, has gone missing. Picture: Sussex Police

The 47-year-old has been in Hastings since July 13 although she usually lives in Worthing and also has connections to Eastbourne and Brighton.

Police said she was white, 5ft 5in tall, long dark hair, very slim, walked with a hunched back and had tattoos on both arms. It is unknown what she was wearing when she disappeared but she often wore a black hooded top, black jeans and shoes.

Anyone who has seen her or knows where she is can contact police online quoting serial 1738 of 28/07.