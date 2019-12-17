Worthing woman robbed and assaulted in her own home by two hooded men

A Worthing woman in her 60s has been robbed and assaulted in her home by two men.

According to Sussex Police, officers were called to Salvington Road at 6.38pm last night (December 16) to reports two men had forced their way into a property and assaulted the female occupant.

Linda Veck, 63, suffered cuts to the inside of her mouth and bruises to her face

The victim, who has been named by her family as 63-year-old Linda Veck, suffered minor injuries in the incident before the suspects left with cash and jewellery, police said.

Ms Veck's daughter, Clare Savage, said the intruders had forced their way into the house after her mother had answered the door.

She was then pinned to the wall, thrown onto the sofa and threatened by her attackers squeezing her cheeks, Clare added.

Her mother suffered bruises to her face and cuts to the inside of her mouth in the assault, said Clare.

Linda Veck, 63, suffered cuts to the inside of her mouth and bruises to her face

The first suspect is described by police as a white man, 5ft 7ins tall and in his mid to late 20s. He was wearing a dark hooded top with the hood up and a scarf covering the lower half of his face. He was also wearing a high-vis waistcoat over his top, police added.

The second suspect is described by police as a mixed race man, 5ft 5ins tall, of medium build and also in his mid to late 20s. He was also wearing a dark hooded top with the hood up and a scarf covering the lower part of his face.

Police said the suspects are thought to have fled the scene in a vehicle, heading eastbound towards Cotswold Road, Worthing.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have any further information is asked to report online or call 101 quoting serial 1153 of 16/12.