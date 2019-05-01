Created with Sketch.
Police

Worthing town centre streets with the most recorded anti-social behaviour revealed

Here are the streets with the most anti-social behaviour recorded by Sussex Police in Worthing town centre.

The figures from February 2019 (the most recent available) show 52 recorded reports of anti-social behaviour. The information has been published on the police.uk website. All pictures: Google Maps.

On or near Bank Passage, 4 reports of anti-social behaviour
On or near Bank Passage, 4 reports of anti-social behaviour
Other 3rd Party
Buy a Photo
On or near Liverpool Road, 4 reports of anti-social behaviour
On or near Liverpool Road, 4 reports of anti-social behaviour
Other 3rd Party
Buy a Photo
On or near Market Street, 2 reports of anti-social behaviour
On or near Market Street, 2 reports of anti-social behaviour
Other 3rd Party
Buy a Photo
On or near Montague Street, 2 reports of anti-social behaviour
On or near Montague Street, 2 reports of anti-social behaviour
Other 3rd Party
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3