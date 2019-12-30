Worthing teenager missing since before Christmas

A teenager from Worthing has been missing since before Christmas, according to Sussex Police.

Police officers are trying to find Kyle Green, who was reported missing from Crawley on Thursday, December 19.

Sussex Police is appealing for information to find missing Kyle Green, pictured

The 16-year-old has known links to Worthing and Lancing where it is thought he has returned to.

Kyle is white, of a slim build, with short brown hair and was last seen wearing blue Nike joggers, a grey jumper, a black t-shirt and white trainers.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to report online or call 101, quoting serial 748 of 19/12.