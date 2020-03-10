Worthing teenager missing for four days

A teenager from Worthing has been missing for days, according to Sussex Police.

Sadie Ede, 14, has not been seen since Saturday, March 7, and police are concerned for her welfare.

Sadie Ede, 14, from Worthing. Picture: Sussex Police

She is described as 5' 5", slim build with dark brown hair and brown eyes. It is not known what clothing she may be wearing.

As well as Worthing, she also has links to the Bognor area.

A police spokesman said: "Anyone who sees her or who has any information as to her whereabouts is asked to contact police online or call 101 quoting serial 562 of 08/03."