Worthing teenager last seen hours before coronavirus lockdown is found

A Worthing teenager who was last seen hours before the coronavirus lockdown has been found, police said.

Caspar Miller, 15, was last seen in the Worthing area at around 6am on Monday, March 23.

Sussex Police

Later that day, Boris Johnson announced a lockdown that meant people are not allowed outside their homes apart from for essential reasons.

Caspar was described by police as being of large build with bleached blonde hair and round framed glasses.

He had links to London and Kent, however may have travelled to Bristol, police said.

Today (March 26), a police spokesman said: "Caspar Miller, 15, who was reported missing from Worthing on Monday, 23 March, has been located safe."