Worthing stabbings: police give update on the case

Two teenagers arrested in connection to the double Worthing stabbing have been released on police bail while enquiries are ongoing, police said.

Officers attended South Farm Road, Worthing, around 4pm on Tuesday (October 1) following reports of a 16-year-old suffering a minor stab wound to his right arm. He was taken to hospital and has since been discharged.

The scene of the incident at Goring railway station

Police received a report just after 5pm of a second stabbing in the car park of Goring railway. A verbal altercation occurred and a 16-year-old suffered multiple stab wounds. He was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital, Brighton, where he remains in a stable condition.

An area search, assisted by the police helicopter and British Transport Police, was conducted and a 13 and 14 year-old boy were detained.

Chief Inspector Adur and Worthing Sarah Leadbeatter said: “Following on from the assaults on Tuesday, we have increased our patrols within the local area and are working closely with our partners to reassure our local communities and young people.

“This investigation forms part of a wider issue involving a small number of young people who are committing acts of violence against other young people in the area. This behaviour is completely unacceptable and we are working with partners to ensure that those people responsible are held to account.

“I would urge anyone who may have witnessed these two incidents or noticed anything suspicious to report this information to us without delay as our investigation is ongoing.”

A 13 and 14-year-old boy were arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and have been released on police bail with strict conditions until October 28.

You can report information online or call 101 quoting 892 of 01/10. Alternatively, you can visit the Crimestoppers website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.