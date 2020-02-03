Worthing shopkeeper arrested for drink-driving - two weeks after being caught before

A Worthing shopkeeper was arrested for drink-driving, two weeks after being caught by police for the same offence.

Yax Patel was pulled over in Goring Road, Worthing, on December 11 after police were contacted by a member of the public who suspected he was driving under the influence of alcohol.

Sussex Police

After failing a roadside breath test, the 51-year-old was arrested and charged with driving with 144mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system – more than four times the legal limit of 35mcg, police said.

He was released on bail to appear before Worthing Magistrates’ Court on January 14, police said.

However, Patel was arrested for the same offence on December 25 – this time, after officers at a petrol station in Findon Road, Worthing, noticed he smelt of alcohol and witnessed him drive off from the forecourt, a police spokesman said.

They said he failed a roadside breath test, and was charged with driving with 58mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system.

On this occasion he was remanded in custody to appear before Brighton Magistrates’ Court on December 26, where police said he was given an interim disqualification until sentencing.

Patel is among 31 motorists who have so far been convicted as part of Surrey Police and Sussex Police’s Christmas crackdown on drink and drug-drivers.

The campaign – set by the National Police Chief’s Council – ran from 18 December to 1 January inclusive, and led to a total of 110 arrests in Sussex, police said.

Among them was John Scott, 47, a workshop engineer, of Sea Lane, Ferring, police said. He was arrested in Goring Road, Worthing, on December 19 and charged with driving with 56mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system.

At Worthing Magistrates’ Court on 21 January, he was disqualified from driving for 13 months. He was also ordered to pay a £440 fine, £85 costs and a £32 victim surcharge.