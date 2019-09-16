Worthing seafront rape: Police release CCTV images of man they want to interview

Detectives investigating the rape of a woman on East Worthing seafront have released photos and a description of a man they want to interview.

Investigations are ongoing after a woman in her 20s was walking along New Parade off the A259 Brighton Road, near the Splash Point building site, when she was approached by a man shortly before 10.30pm on Sunday, September 8.

Police have released CCTV images of a man they would like to interview. Photo: Sussex Police

The man initially asked directions but then took her to the beach and raped her, police confirmed.

He then left the area on foot, according to police.

Police have now released CCTV images of a man they want to interview in connection with the incident.

The man is described as in his early 20s, of mediterranean appearance, about 5ft 8ins, and of slim build, with french crop hair curly on top with short sides, police said.

He was wearing green khaki jogging bottoms with stripes down the side.

Detective Sergeant Steve Webb of the West Sussex Safeguarding Investigations Unit said; "We have already had helpful information from local people and our investigation is still very much ongoing.

"If you recognise this man, or if you have any other information that might help, please contact us online or by calling 101, quoting Operation Neston."

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

