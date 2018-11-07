Worthing seafront fight: Police seek driver who helped 17-year-old stabbing victim

Police are hoping to trace a witness who drove a 17-year-old with stab wounds to hospital following a fight on Worthing seafront.

Police were called to Marine Parade at 10pm on Friday (November 2), where a fight had spilled out of a flat into the street, said police.

A 17-year-old boy received a stab wound to his arm and required surgery, confirmed police.

Police are seeking a witness who drove the vitcim to hospital.

Detective Constable Leigh Rankin said: “We are really keen to trace a witness, a member of the public in an Audi.

“This driver gave the victim and his friends a lift to hospital.”

Police confirmed five people were initially arrested but said that all have been released without charge.

DC Rankin said: “We also know a number of people saw this fight out in the street and we need to speak to anyone who saw what happened.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact us online quoting serial 1407 of 02/11.”

A cordon was set up in the area on Friday night while forensics collected evidence and remained in place until around 4am, according to an eye witness.

