Worthing schools taken off lockdown after armed police incident

Several schools in Worthing have been told it is safe to reopen after a huge emergency incident this morning (January 16).

Broadwater CE Primary School had been on 'partial lockdown' until around midday, according to the school, and a tweet from Adur and Worthing police confirmed other schools had also been closed.

Susses Police on the scene in Broadwater Street West

Lancing College Preparatory School in Broadwater Road had also been closed.

Armed police had been supporting other emergency services in Broadwater Street West amid concerns for the welfare of a man.

In a tweet at 12.24pm this afternoon, police said PCSOs had told schools there was no need to keep pupils and staff indoors while emergency services continued to deal with the incident.

Broadwater Street West was said to still be closed, the tweet said.