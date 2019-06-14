Worthing residents warned after baby milk scammer steals from elderly, vulnerable couple

Worthing residents have been warned by police about a man knocking on doors asking for money for milk to give to his baby.

Sussex Police said the man called on an elderly and vulnerable couple at around 10pm on Monday, May 20.

Sussex Police

He tricked his way inside, police said, and stole a number of valuable coins from the couple's personal collection.

He is described by police as white, of tanned complexion, in his 20s, 5ft 10ins tall and of slim build, with short, cropped and dark hair.

Anyone with information about the man or who has been a victim themselves is asked to report online or call 101 quoting serial 1475 of 20/05.