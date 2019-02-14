Worthing police stop 14 people in ‘continued action against local drug dealing’

Three people were arrested and another 11 stopped by police as they continue their fight against drug dealing in Worthing.

One man has been charged with possession of an axe and woman was detained for recall to prison.

Out on patrol on Tuesday, officers carried out a number searches of people on suspicion of being involved in drugs offences, police said.

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “Worthing police continued action against local drug dealing when they carried out a series of arrests and searches of people in the street.

“Patrolling officers arrested two men and a woman.

“The men were arrested on suspicion of offensive weapon offences, and the woman was arrested for recall to prison.

“One of the men received a police caution, one of them, David Patterson, 50, of Portland Road, Worthing, was charged with unlawful possession of an axe.”

He was bailed to appear at Worthing Magistrates’ Court on March 13.

In addition 11 people, six men and five women, were stopped by officers.

Five of the men and four of the women were also searched, on suspicion of being involved in drugs offences, police say.