Worthing police chase sees washing machine dropped into path of pursuing police cars

Three people have been arrested in Worthing following a pursuit that saw a washing machine fall from a vehicle into the path of police.

According to Sussex Police, a car was reported to be driving recklessly, hitting two vehicles on Lanfranc Road, at around 4.30pm yesterday (March 24).

Officers stopped the car on the A27 in Worthing

The vehicle, a blue van, was located in Goring but did not stop for police, who were joined by the police helicopter in giving chase.

During the pursuit a washing machine dropped from the rear doors of the van into the path of the chasing police cars, but officers were able to brake and avoid hitting it.

The pursuit continued through Lancing onto the A27 in Worthing, where the vehicle was stopped and the three occupants were arrested.

According to police, an 18-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop for police and driving while under the influence of drugs.

An 18-year-old man from Worthing was also arrested on suspicion of failing to stop after a road traffic collision, failing to stop for police, common assault on an emergency worker, dangerous driving and driving under the influence of drugs.

A third person, a 16-year-old Worthing boy, was arrested on suspicion of common assault on an emergency worker, dangerous driving, failing to stop after a road traffic collision and failing to stop for police.

They all remain in custody for questioning, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to report online or call 101, quoting serial 807 of 24/03.