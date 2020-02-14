Worthing plumber disqualified for drink-driving on New Year's Day

A plumber from Worthing has been disqualified from driving after being caught in a Christmas crackdown on driving under the influence.

According to Sussex Police, 24-year-old Brandon Dayer, of The Causeway in Goring, was arrested on January 1 and charged with driving with 71mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his sytem. The legal limit is 35mcg.

Dayer, who is a plumber, was arrested in Stone Lane in Worthing.

At Worthing Magistrates' Court on February 4, police said, he was disqualified from driving for 17 months and ordered to pay a £420 fine, £85 costs and a £42 victim surcharge.

Dayer is among 41 motirists who have been convicted so far as part of Surrey and Sussex Police's Christmas crackdown on drink and drug-drivers.

The campaign – set by the National Police Chief’s Council – ran from 18 December to 1 January inclusive, and led to a total of 110 arrests in Sussex.

A Sussex Police spokesman said: "If you’re prepared to drive under the influence of drink or drugs, prepare to face the consequences. These could include the following:

Killing or seriously injuring yourself or someone else;

A minimum 12 month ban;

An unlimited fine;

A possible prison sentence;

A criminal record, which could affect your current and future employment;

An increase in your car insurance costs;

Trouble travelling to countries such as the USA.

People in Sussex can text officers on 65999 with the details of people they suspect of drink or drug-driving, or visit the Operation Crackdown website.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report it online.

If you know someone is driving while over the limit or after taking drugs, call 999."