Worthing playground equipment damaged by fire

Police are investigating after a Worthing playground sustained fire damage.

The incident was thought to have taken place at around 2am on Wednesday (July 11).

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “Damage to a climbing frame, toddlers’ slide and safety flooring at the recreation ground in Sompting Road, Broadwater, Worthing, has been reported to police.

“The equipment, owned by Adur District Council, sustained fire damage, believed to have been caused deliberately.”

Anyone who has information about the incident can report it to Sussex Police online, quoting serial 103 of 11/07.

Alternatively, please call 101.

Shoreham lifeboat launched to ‘drifting inflatable’

Worthing Tesco Express closed following overnight break-in

COUNTY NEWS: Tributes paid to mother and son after Sussex fire