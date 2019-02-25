Worthing Palatine Road stabbing: Two men hospitalised with 'serious injuries'

Two men were taken to hospital with serious injuries following a stabbing in Worthing on Friday (February 22).

A Sussex Police spokesman said officers were called to a large verbal and physical altercation in Palatine Road at about 11pm.

Two men suffered serious injuries after they were reported to have been stabbed, said the spokesman, and were taken to hospital.

The scene from Palatine Road

They remain in hospital in a stable condition, said the spokesman.

The spokesman said: "Anyone who witnessed the altercation or has information on the assault please report online (https://www.sussex.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us/) or call 101 quoting 1378 of 22/02.

"Alternatively, you can visit the Crimestoppers website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111."

More news:

Train disruption between between Angmering and Brighton and Hove

10 things that you won’t want to miss around Worthing this Spring

Warning issued to dog walkers after Porpoise appears on West Sussex beach



