Worthing murder: four people arrested have now been released

Four people who were arrested in connection with the murder of Stephen Frith have now been released, according to police.

Stephen, 58, was found dead in his flat in Tarring Road, West Worthing just before 5.30pm on October 27, 2017. He had serious injuries from what appeared to be a physical assault, police said.

Stephen Frith was murdered in 2017. Picture: Sussex Police

But after months of investigation, four people were arrested. According to Sussex Police, shortly after 7am on Thursday, April 11, police went to three addresses in the town and arrested two women aged 23 and 49 and a 39-year-old man on suspicion of murder.

A 20-year-old man was arrested, also on suspicion of murder, in Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire, just after 9am.

But now, police confirmed that those four people have been released under investigation. This means that while police are still including them in their investigation, not enough evidence has been found to charge them.

A police spokesman said: "Anyone with information about his murder is asked to report online or call 101 quoting Operation Clyde. Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."