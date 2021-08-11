Worthing man with foot fetish convicted of making 1,200 nuisance calls to NHS 111

Richard William Cove, 45, a buyer, of Boundary Road, Heene, Worthing, pleaded guilty to one charge of making malicious communications when he appeared at Worthing Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday (August 10), said police.

The court heard that in April 2019, NHS 111 received a complaint from a member of the public who reported that he kept receiving calls from clinicians from NHS 111, despite never having contacted NHS 111.

NHS 111 staff investigated and established that a nuisance caller had been calling NHS 111 and providing false personal details and false medical ailments, many of which resulted in return calls from clinicians and in some cases ambulances being dispatched.

The court was told that between April 2019 and April 2021 the Trust’s NHS 111 service received 1,263 calls from a nuisance caller who provided false personal details, false telephone numbers and false ailments.

The NHS also found that the caller had caused an expense totalling £21,869.21.

All the calls had a common theme of either the caller providing one of the same small numbers of addresses, or the caller has affected his voice to sound like an elderly woman and talking about her own height and feet then going on to ask the NHS 111 call taker about their feet.

NHS 111 is a free NHS telephone and online service for the public to get advice in non-emergency medical situations.

The service, provided by South East Coast Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust (SECAmb) in Sussex, is taxpayer funded and phone calls from the public are triaged by call takers supported by a variety of clinicians.

PC David Quayle said: “Police enquiries identified the offender’s phone number and arrested Cove at his home from where he had been making the calls on his landline.

“He admitted making all the calls, and that they were all for his own enjoyment and personal benefit.

“He said he had a sexual foot fetish which he indulged during most of the calls.”

David Davis, SECAmb’s Head of Integrated Governance, said: “The impact of this individual’s actions should not be underestimated. Just one malicious and false call puts lives at risk by diverting our attention and resources away from people in genuine need of our help.

“The nature of the calls have also caused unnecessary distress to our staff who are working tirelessly to get people the help they require.

“We welcome today’s conviction and the work of everyone involved in ensuring Cove is held responsible for his actions.”