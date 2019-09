Sussex Police is searching for a Worthing man wanted on recall to prison.

A spokesman for the force said Alex Gilbertson, 42, was being sought for a return to prison after 'poor behaviour'.

Alex Gilbertson

Gilbertson, who police said frequents the Worthing area, is described as white, 5ft 6ins tall, of medium build and with light brown hair.

The spokesman said: "If you see Gilbertson or have information on his whereabouts please report online or call 101 quoting 1582 of 29/08."