Worthing man jailed for raping woman he targeted at nightclub

A man in Worthing has been jailed for raping a woman he targeted at a nightclub, police said.

David Jani, from Shelley Road, Worthing, was given a 15-year prison sentence at Lewes Crown Court on Thursday, March 19.

David Jani has been jailed for rape. Picture: Sussex Police

The 45-year-old care assistant had previously been convicted of raping the woman, in her twenties, in August last year, police said.

The woman spoke out following his sentencing. She said: "I would like to say a special thanks to friends and family, and to Littlehampton and Crawley Police for ensuring that this case was dealt with swiftly, namely DC Emily Turner, DC Hugh Charles and PC Alexa Wood.

"I now have an incredibly long way to go mentally to rebuild my life, as well as my future.”

Detective Constable Emily Turner said: "Jani was in a nightclub in Crawley, where he in effect targeted his victim who was on her own, taking her to his address and raping her.

"We are really glad that the victim has now seen justice done. She supported our investigation throughout and gave her evidence in court, facing cross-examination.

"This case shows once again how we will always support victims and seek to find the evidence to prosecute those who offend against them."

Jani was jailed for 12 years, with three further years on licence, and given a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) to last indefinitely, banning him from living with or inviting into his home any vulnerable person, police said. He will also be a registered sex offender for life.

The prosecution, authorised by the Crown Prosecution Service, followed an investigation by detectives from the West Sussex Safeguarding Investigations Unit.

