Worthing man jailed for publishing intimate videos of partners online without consent

Andrew Abbott, a 35-year-old carpenter now of Wolsley Avenue in London, was given a total of 16 months for three offences of disclosing private images with intent to cause distress, and one offence of voyeurism - recording a private act without permission - when he appeared at Brighton Crown Court yesterday (June 1).

He was also given a restraining order prohibiting him from contacting or publicising personal information about his two female victims until further court notice, as well as a Sexual Harm Prevention Order for ten years, severely restricting his access to digital communication devices.

Abbot will also be a registered sex offender for ten years.

Andrew Abbott SUS-210206-133253001

The court heard Abbott, then of Raleigh Crescent in Goring, recorded private sex acts with one then ex-partner which he shared online in April, 2019.

At the same time, he also disclosed private sexual images of a previous partner.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said Abbot collated a library of images and videos while in intimate and, his partners thought, trusting relationships.

Footage of one victim was taken of her without her knowledge or consent.

The images of both were shared without their consent with members of forums/groups on the internet set up specifically to share images and offers to meet the subjects of them.

Detective Constable Jon Berisford of the West Sussex Community Investigation Team said: “This case began to come to light when one of the victims saw on social media that the more recent partner had been in contact with Abbott. She then contacted that woman and revealed his behaviour towards herself, which caused the second woman to confront him and to end their own relationship. She then also looked further into social media sites and realised that images of her were being shared online without her knowledge or consent.

“Our enquiries then uncovered the further images of the first woman.

“The material was disclosed to an online message forum, rather than shared directly to people who knew the two female victims, but the intention to cause distress was so clear that Abbott had little option but to plead guilty to all four charges at Worthing Magistrates Court in April.