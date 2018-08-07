Worthing man charged with drug and knife offences after police patrol in Lancing

Prevention officers arrested a Worthing man while carrying out a ‘high visibility patrol’ in Lancing on Thursday (August 2).

A police spokesman said: “Officers were conducting a high visibility patrol in Lancing on Thursday evening after listening to concerns from residents regarding anti-social behaviour and issues with alcohol and drugs.

“During the patrol, officers saw Kudzai Chemhuru acting suspiciously in an alley way near North Street, Lancing.

“Officers followed Chemhuru into Monks Recreation Park, and conducted a stop and search.

“Chemhuru, aged 18, was found in possession of a class A drug and a kitchen knife.

“He was arrested and charged with possession of a knife blade or sharp pointed article in a public place and the possession of a class A drug.”

Chemhuru from Goring Road, Worthing, appeared at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Saturday (4 August) where was remanded in custody after pleading guilty to both offences, the spokesman said.

At the time of the arrest on Thursday, Chemhuru was on court bail for a robbery offence in Worthing in October, according to the spokesman.

Chemhuru had appeared at Lewes Crown Court on Monday, July 30, where he pleaded guilty to attempted robbery, the spokesman said.

He will be sentenced for all three offences at Lewes Crown Court on Wednesday, 22 August.

The spokesman said: “Please report matters of anti-social behaviour or drugs to Sussex Police immediately.”

For more Worthing crime news, click here