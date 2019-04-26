Worthing kidnapping: Urgent appeal for witnesses

Police are urgently seeking witnesses to a kidnapping in Worthing.

Two men were kidnapped and forced into a white van in Grafton Road by a group of men at 9.50pm last night (April 25).

The van drove off but was stopped by officers at 10.30pm at The Strand, Durrington, police said, leading to the arrests of a 36-year-old man and 31-year-old woman.

A search of the van was conducted but no-one else was found inside, police confirmed.

Detective Sergeant Simon Smith of Worthing Investigations said: “We received a report of two men being forced into a van at 9.50pm but when we stopped the vehicle at 10.30pm the victims were nowhere to be seen.

“We are trying to establish what happened during that 40 minute window.

“Were you in the Worthing or Durrington area at this time and notice any suspicious behaviour involving a white van? If so we believe you could hold vital information to our investigation.

“We are urgently seeking the identity of the two men being seen to be put in the van and ensure their safety. If this is you and you are reading this, please make yourself known to police.

“If you would like to report any information please call 101 or report online quoting 1401 of 25/04.

“Alternatively, you can visit the Crimestoppers website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.”