Worthing immigration raid: 'nail bar could be fined £40,000'

The Home Office has given more details about an immigration raid at a nail bar in Worthing.

Home Office Immigration Enforcement vehicles were seen visiting Phoenix Nails in West Buildings, Worthing, on Thursday morning.

Immigration officers raided Phoenix Nails in West Buildings, Worthing

Today, the Home Office confirmed that acting on intelligence, Immigration Enforcement officers arrived at approximately 11am.

Two Vietnamese men, aged 26 and 30, were encountered who had entered the UK illegally and had no right to work, the Home Office said, and both men were detained pending their removal from the UK.

Phoenix Nails was served a civil penalty referral notice which warns that a financial penalty of up to £20,000 per illegal worker could be imposed unless the employer can prove that right-to-work document checks were carried out, such as seeing a passport or Home Office document confirming permission to work. This is a potential total of up to £40,000.

Information to help employers carry out checks to prevent illegal working can be found here.

People with information about suspected immigration abuse can click here or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111