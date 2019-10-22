Worthing homes, businesses and a classic Porsche vandalised in spate of 'mindless thuggery'

Residents and business owners in Tarring High Street have fallen victim to a spate of vandalism.

Last night (October 21), the George and Dragon pub, at least three houses and a car were sprayed with black paint, daubed with messages such as 'TNT' and 'GTA 6'.

Some of the High Street graffiti

Steve Balut is a High Street resident who has spent the last ten years renovating a classic Porsche 944 for his wife. This morning, he said his wife left to go to work but came back into the house in 'floods of tears' after graffiti had been sprayed all over the vehicle.

"My wife was very upset," said Steve.

"I was just totally angry. Very angry, but there's no point tearing your hair out over it. All my hard work and effort I put into it for my wife has been flushed down the toilet.

"I've spent all day getting it off, with a high powered washer and some elbow grease. Just so someone bored could have their fun."

Councillors Bob Smytherman and Martin McCabe

He said in 20 years of living in the street he had not suffered many issues with vandalism, and hoped this did not mark the start of a larger problem.

Much of the graffiti on the buildings was quickly removed by Worthing Borough Council, and two local councillors have condemned the vandals.

Liberal Democrat councillors Martin McCabe and Bob Smytherman arranged the council clean-up and commended the community effort to remove the damage.

"This is mindless thuggery," said Martin.

"As soon as residents told us about this, we reported it to the council. Fortunately, the graffiti on the George and Dragon seems to have been removed. But it's still on at least one house in Tarring High Street.

"Residents have started cleaning it themselves. The police have been informed and we hope their enquiries identify the culprits."

Sussex Police has been approached for more information.