Worthing drug dealer sentencing - police can 'quickly and decisively' remove threats to our town

Police will 'quickly and decisively' remove those who threaten Worthing, a detective has said following the sentencing of a drug dealer.

Mohammed Maow, 24, was caught in a police raid on a Worthing flat with large amounts of heroin and crack cocaine last year.

The London drug dealer had been sent to the town by his employers and had been 'cuckooing' a flat, Hove Crown Court heard yesterday.

He admitted two charges of possessing Class A drugs with intent to supply and was jailed.

Click here to read the full story.

Jailed for his offences

Sentencing him, Judge Henson said: “You were in an address in Worthing. You did not know the occupants and you were selling drugs from that flat.

“You had some understanding of the operation and what was going on and you were prepared to take your part in it.”

Maow – who is currently in prison for unrelated offences – was jailed for three years and two months.

DC Simmonds: Tell police what is going on in your area

Following the sentencing of Maow, Detective Constable Noel Simmonds said "This investigation shows that with the right information and support from the public, the police can act quickly and decisively to remove those that would threaten the safety of our town.

I would urge everyone to tell the police of problems in their area, which can be done in person, online via our website, by calling 101 or anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."