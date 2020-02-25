Worthing drink driver crashes into police car

A drink driver in Worthing was more than four times the legal limit when he crashed into a police car.

According to Sussex Police, officers were driving westbound along Brighton Road about 9.19pm on Friday, January 24 when a Volkswagen Polo pulled away from the kerb and collided with their vehicle and a parked vehicle, causing minor damage to both. The officers were not on an emergency call at the time and no injuries were reported.

PC James King, of the Roads Policing Unit, with the damaged police car

The Polo driver was identified as Adam Chapman, 49, a chef, of Rectory Road, Worthing.

Officers then made him do a roadside breath test, which he failed. He was subsequently arrested and charged with driving with 147mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system – more than four times the legal limit of 35mcg, police said.

At Worthing Magistrates’ Court on February 18, Chapman was sentenced to 16 weeks’ imprisonment, suspended for 12 months, and disqualified from driving for three years.

He was also required to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work, and pay £85 costs and a £122 victim surcharge, police said.

If you’re prepared to drive under the influence of drink or drugs, prepare to face the consequences. These could include the following:

People in Sussex can text officers on 65999 with the details of people they suspect of drink or drug-driving, or visit the Operation Crackdown website.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report it online.

If you know someone is driving while over the limit or after taking drugs, call 999.