Worthing council investigates after ‘mindless’ vandals ‘disrespect’ cemetery

Council officials are investigating after a bench was partially dismantled and a fire was started at a cemetery in Worthing.

The vandalism at Broadwater Cemetery took place sometime over the last two days and the police have been informed, a council spokesman said.

A spokesman for Worthing Borough Council said; “It is distressing that some mindless individuals have seen fit to disrespect a place that is about remembrance, peace and tranquillity.

“We ask anyone who may know something about this to contact Sussex police.”

Previous vandalism at the cemetery has led to it being locked at night, the spokesman said.

SEE MORE: Universal Credit problems leave Worthing mum relying on foodbanks

No trains from Sussex to London Victoria over Christmas period

Shock closure of leading family attraction in Sussex